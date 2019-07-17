Politics

Redi Tlhabi scoffs at Zuma's claims to Zondo that she's making a rape-trial movie

17 July 2019 - 06:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Redi Tlhabi has laughed off Jacob Zuma's claims at the Zondo inquiry that she is a spy and is making a movie about his trial for rape. She tweeted that she was surprised to hear that she was making a movie.
Image: Redi Tlhabi

Veteran radio broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi has reacted to claims by former president Jacob Zuma that she is working on a film about his rape trial.

Zuma, who was acquitted on charges of rape in 2007, started his much-awaited testimony before the Zondo commission on Monday.

He claimed that Tlhabi was a "spy" and there had been a "co-ordinated attempt to assassinate" his character, including branding him a rapist. 

Zuma said some of the "spies" had given authors information to write books about him.

"The movie Redi Tlhabi is making is being done in the US and is named Raped by Power," Zuma told the commission.

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Jacob Zuma's much-anticipated testimony

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear for the first time before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.
1 day ago

He was referring  to Tlhabi's 2017 book Khwezi which looks at the life of Aids activist Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzway, who Zuma was acquitted of raping in 2005.

The book also looks at the issue of the alleged rape and child rape that took place in the ANC training camps in the 1980s.

In a series of tweets, Tlhabi laughed at the allegations, saying she was surprised to hear that she was making a movie.

"You guys are joking? For real? Maybe he read I was going to study and work overseas? Maybe?" she said.

In another tweet, she said: "Ok everyone NOW this is serious. My husband has just laughed at me twice in 24 hours. That's not right. Calls me, I pick up: "Hawu baby, why are you denying me all the juicy news? Kanti you are a spy? And you are making a movie? In fact what's your real name?!"

Asked by social media users if she had any plans to produce a film outside the country, she said it had never crossed her mind - but joked that if the subject was interesting she could try.

She also clapped back at  "Zuma's supporters" who said she'll get what she deserves.

