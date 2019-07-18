Bantu Holomisa to Ramaphosa: 'Please conduct a workshop for new ministers'

Lamola said that R3.9bn of the department’s budget would be allocated to the NPA and of that, R38m would be allocated to start-up expenses of the new investigative directorate meant to investigate state capture and related cases.

"We are in engagement with the National Treasury to see that whatever private funding is intended for the NPA, the NPA is insulated from any form of perceived or real kind of compromise of its independence," he said.

Lamola added that the NPA was "really struggling" and needed more money than had been allocated.

Taking to Twitter, Holomisa suggested that Ramaphosa's ministers needed some training.

"Auctioning our criminal justice system to an Annonymous (sic) person can’t be right," said Holomosa. "Cyril, please conduct a workshop for your new ministers."