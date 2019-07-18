IEC's move against BLF 'criminalised blackness': Mandela's great-grandson

Nelson Mandela's great grandson, Mayibuye Mandela, has used Mandela Day to call on black people to support Andile Mngxitama's Black First Land First (BLF).

This comes after the controversial organisation made an application for leave to appeal the decision by the Electoral Commission (IEC) to deregister it as a political party. The IEC this week agreed with the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) that the BLF should be deregistered as it excluded white people from membership.

The BLF immediately applied for leave to appeal the IEC ruling.

On Thursday, Mayibuye Mandela's Vukani Community Development Organisation called for black solidarity against the BLF deregistration.

Vukani is a pro-black nonprofit organisation started and chaired by Mayibuye Mandela to fund development projects in the black community and black political parties such as the BLF.

Vukani's statement called for "principled black unity to advance the fight to end suffering", saying the BLF was an "important organisation that represents black interests".

"The enemy remains united behind the FF Plus to ban the BLF. This situation represents a new opportunity to forge black unity. Responding to this call will show that the BLF is not alone as it faces the likes of the FF Plus, AfriForum and the rest of the white supremacists," said Mandela.