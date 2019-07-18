Ramaphosa calls for resilience as those accused of corruption fight back

The president said both public representatives and citizens needed to remain steadfast in their resolve to stamp out corruption and state capture.

“We will continue to encounter resistance from those who have benefited from acts of criminality and wrongdoing,” he said.

While he did not mention anyone by name, Ramaphosa’s comments came just a day after former president Jacob Zuma told the commission of inquiry investigating state capture - led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo - that he disagreed with how it was questioning him.

Zuma's supporters have also been speaking out against the commission since he started testifying before it on Monday.

Ramaphosa said the rule of law must be reinforced and respected.

Responding to claims by DA leader Mmusi Maimane that nobody was being arrested based on revelations from the Zondo and other similar commissions, Ramaphosa said he did not have the power to interfere with operations of law enforcement agencies.

“We will continue to together ensure that our institutions are independent and impartial and those institutions are given the task of safeguarding our democracy,” he said.

“If you expect the president to go out and arrest people involved in state capture and corruption it's not going to happen. It will be done by those institutions. They are the institutions who have the power and authority in terms of our laws,” he said.