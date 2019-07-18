Remember Mandela, Ramaphosa tells patients at Cape Town children's hospital

President Cyril Ramaphosa shared the lessons he learnt from Nelson Mandela with hundreds of patients at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Cape Town on Thursday.

Ramaphosa was a studio guest at the hospital’s RX Radio station, which is staffed by children, as part of the commemoration of Mandela Day.

In a wide-ranging interview preceded by the Ramaphosa’s favourite song, Thuma mina, the president emphasised the importance of remembering Mandela on what would have been his 101st birthday.

"UTat’ uNelson Mandela was not only a father to his children, he was also a father to people like myself and he was also a father to all the children and young people in our country. It goes beyond that," said Ramaphosa.

"He is seen as a father to children all over the world and is dearly loved. And my relationship with him was of being able to learn a lot from him and also to follow in his footsteps.

"I learnt to have integrity, I learnt to have courage, commitment and compassion and also to be willing to serve the people of our country.

"It is important that we celebrate Nelson Mandela’s birthday, and actually the whole month, because he was an iconic figure all over the world. People all over the world love him, they want to be like him and that is why we must celebrate his life. He was the one person who committed his whole life to liberating the country, our people and also to serving all of us."