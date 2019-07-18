Security minister Ayanda Dlodlo vows to clean up and rebuild SSA

State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo has no appetite for intelligence officials meddling in politics, and is committed to rebuilding the image of the State Security Agency (SSA).

Addressing the media ahead of her budget vote speech in parliament on Thursday, Dlodlo said the agency must deal with matters in an impartial way, devoid of undue politicisation.

The SSA will this year start collaborating with the Public Service Commission to begin the implementation of lifestyle audits in the public service.

"Intelligence is a craft that requires a calibre of members who conduct themselves in a professional manner, devoid of political and institutional factionalism and manipulation," she later said in her budget vote speech in parliament.

Key on her list of priorities is clearing the backlog of long-standing investigations and disciplinary cases in the agency.

"In order to clear the backlog of disciplinary cases, we will appoint a person with the requisite skills by the end of the month," Dlodlo said.