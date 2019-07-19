Politics

Army deployment to the Western Cape to cost R23.4m

19 July 2019 - 20:04 By Andisiwe Makinana
SANDF members have been deployed to the Cape Flats to help the police quell gang violence.
Image: GroundUp/Ashraf Hendricks

The deployment of the army in the Cape Flats crime hotspots will cost the state about R23.4m.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed the National Assembly that he has employed 1,320 members of the SA National Defence Force for service in cooperation with the police for the prevention and combating of crime, maintenance and preservation of law and order within the Western Cape.

In the letter, dated July 17, and addressed to Speaker Thandi Modise, Ramaphosa reveals that the army would be deployed for a two-month period between July 18 and September 16. 

He revealed that the total expenditure to be incurred for the deployment is R23,391,351.

The letter was published by parliament on Friday.

When the SANDF is employed in co-operation with the police service, in defence of the Republic or in fulfillment of an international obligation, Section 201 of the Constitution requires that the president should inform parliament - promptly and in appropriate detail - of the reasons for the employment of the defence force, any place where the force is being employed, the number of people involved and the period for which the force is expected to be employed.

