Conspiracies, Twitter and Robben Island: Jacob Zuma shares his thoughts

When asked about his reason for joining social media, Twitter in particular, he told Mpofu-Walsh that the main reason was to get his voice heard.

"It was simply because people were talking a lot about me and very little of what I said came out. To be part of Twitter would help our views to be uncensored," he said.

He then spoke about his time on Robben Island and encounters with Nelson Mandela.

He said many political leaders were young when they were sent to Robben Island.

Zuma said they were separated from Mandela and the Rivonia trialists.

"It was not easy to meet. If we were punished for anything we would be sent to the isolation sections where you would serve your punishment. It was during that time where you would be able to have a little bit of contact but the wardens were very strict that we were not able to come together."

Zuma said they devised methods to communicate.

Mpofu-Walsh then asked: "Did you ever think in the 10 years you spent on the island alongside so many struggle veterans that you would actually one day rise to becoming president of SA?"

"When we went to Robben Island, I don't think anyone of us thought we would at some point in our lives be given the task [of] such enormous responsibilities to be a president of a country. It never crossed our minds," said Zuma.