'CR17 funds are outside your jurisdiction,' Cyril Ramaphosa tells Busi Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane first found that Ramaphosa deliberately misled the National Assembly on November 6 last year when he was asked about a donation made to his campaign by Bosasa. Ramaphosa said this was incomprehensible because he did not know about the donation.

The public protector further found that Ramaphosa was in in breach of the provisions of the Executive Ethics Code because he deliberately misled parliament and “he should have allowed himself sufficient time to research a well-informed response”.

Ramaphosa told Mkhwebane that this finding was unfair.

“It is in any event quite unrealistice and unfair on the president to suggest that he should have allowed Mr Maimanes serious accusation to hang in the air unanswered and prolong the political harm it caused when there was absolutely no reason to do so,” his response to her read.

Mkhwebane said that even though Ramaphosa’s conduct was “ostensibily in good faith”, it was inconsistent with his office as a member of cabinet and a violation of the constitution.

Ramaphosa rejected this and argued that the public protector’s censure “of the president’s conduct in parliament in good faith would be in breach of the constitution and unlawful”.

Mkhwebane’s damning findings against Ramaphosa continued. She found that Ramaphosa violated the Executive Ethics Code and exposed himself to a conflict of interest “between his official responsibilities and his private interests” and used his position to enrich himself and his son through business owned by African Global Operations- formerly known as Bosasa.

But the president’s lawyers hit back against this finding.

“This statement is incomprehensive. The president never had any relationship with AGO. He never did anything to exploit such a relationship. He was never at any risk of any conflict of interest by virtue of such a relationship. CR17 received a donation from Mr Watson of AGO. But that was not unlawful. The president in any event did not even know about the donation,” they said to Mkhwebane.

The public protector turned to donations made to the CR17, saying that Ramaphosa materially benefited from the donations and that he was duty-bound to declare benefits he received.

But he denied personally benefiting, arguing that he himself had made a personal contribution of R200,000 towards the campaign and paid a further R1m into the account of a service provider. “The president was generally not aware of the donations except for his own donation as well as the contributions of James Motlatsi, Sfiso Dabenwa and Donne Nichol (his friends)”.

Mkhwebane went on to say that she had evidence that some money collected through the CR17 campaign trust account was also transferred into the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation account and was then transferred to other beneficiaries.