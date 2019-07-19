Jacob Zuma pulls out of state capture inquiry

"We will take no further part in these proceedings."

This is the announcement on Friday morning by former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane.

Controversial ex-SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Friday, where Zuma had been expected to resume his testimony following a day-long adjournment in his testimony.

Zuma arrived in a convoy of luxury vehicles under police escort and to chants of his name by his supporters inside the Parktown, Johannesburg, venue.

Ahead of his appearance, a pre-recorded interview with Sizwe Mpofu Walsh was released, during which Zuma was asked if he had any regrets about his time in the presidency.

"Not at all, I have no regrets," Zuma responded.