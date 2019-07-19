Six ways to fast-track release of state-owned land, according to David Mabuza
Deputy president David Mabuza has vowed to ensure that the land-reform committee fast-tracks the implementation of state-owned land expropriation.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa assigned him to lead government efforts to fast-track land reform and agricultural support.
Mabuza said prioritising the release of state-owned land would meet the objectives of accelerated land reform.
Here are his six steps to fast-track the release of state-owned land:
Meeting development objectives
"Poverty and inequality are not only a consequence of historical injustices, but the continuing skewed capital and land ownership patterns that hamper broad-based participation in economically productive activities.
"The acceleration of our land-reform programme will continue to focus on improving access to land for agriculture, economic development and sustainable human settlements. The release of government-owned land will be prioritised to meet these developmental objectives."
Streamline and improve efficiency
"As the government, we will streamline and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of post-settlement support to ensure that available resources deliver meaningful outcomes and impact.
"We will work closely with established commercial farmers to leverage existing knowledge and expertise that will aid our land-reform programme."
Prioritising the productive capacity of communal land
"Given that the agricultural sector has the potential to broaden economic participation and mitigate the challenges of rural poverty, the productive capacity of communal land will be prioritised.
"The inter-ministerial committee on land reform and agriculture will be seized with overseeing the implementation of the recommendations emanating from the land reform advisory panel report. The panel has completed its work and is waiting to present the report to the cabinet."
Concerted and co-ordinated efforts
"As a country, we are confronted with high levels of poverty that require co-ordinated and decisive interventions.
"What this suggests is that there should be a concerted and co-ordinated effort to address not only income poverty but other critical dimensions of poverty that include health outcomes, education and skills, asset poverty, poor quality of work, crime, gender-based violence and poor access to key basic services."
End of gender-based violence
"The summit on gender-based violence and femicide that was led by President Ramaphosa last year revealed that gender-based violence had reached unprecedented levels in recent times, and that more women were dying at the hands of their intimate partners. This cannot be allowed to continue.
"As the presidency, we will work in close partnership with all our social partners to implement the declaration and resolutions which were the outcome of that summit."