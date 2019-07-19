Six ways to fast-track release of state-owned land, according to David Mabuza

Deputy president David Mabuza has vowed to ensure that the land-reform committee fast-tracks the implementation of state-owned land expropriation.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa assigned him to lead government efforts to fast-track land reform and agricultural support.

Mabuza said prioritising the release of state-owned land would meet the objectives of accelerated land reform.

Here are his six steps to fast-track the release of state-owned land:

Meeting development objectives

"Poverty and inequality are not only a consequence of historical injustices, but the continuing skewed capital and land ownership patterns that hamper broad-based participation in economically productive activities.

"The acceleration of our land-reform programme will continue to focus on improving access to land for agriculture, economic development and sustainable human settlements. The release of government-owned land will be prioritised to meet these developmental objectives."