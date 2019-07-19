Politics

WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma back to testify at state capture inquiry

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10:00am

19 July 2019 - 09:29 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture resumes on Friday, when former president Jacob Zuma will continue with his testimony.

The commission adjourned for a day to address Zuma's concerns about the line of questioning conducted by the commission's evidence leader Paul Pretorius.

Zuma was being quizzed on allegations by former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan that he, in 2009, had insisted on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet chief executive. The commission was asking Zuma questions about the normal procedure when it came to the appointment of executives at state-owned entities.

So, Zuma is gatvol. Now he knows how SA felt about his presidency

Who would want to be president? Needy cabinet ministers demand attention day and night and officious bureaucrats keep laying ambushes to commandeer ...
Ideas
1 day ago

Poll: Zuma at Zondo commission - are you sharp with his testimony?

Former president Jacob Zuma will on Friday appear before the state capture commission of inquiry.
News
3 hours ago

Hlaudi Motsoeneng sighted as Jacob Zuma arrives at state capture probe

Controversial ex-SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Friday, where former president Jacob Zuma has arrived ...
Politics
15 hours ago

  1. Jacob Zuma pulls out of state capture inquiry Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma back to testify at state capture inquiry Politics
  3. SACP caught in social media storm after supporting Gordhan Politics
  4. 'It's not about Indians' - Malema denies racism allegations Politics
  5. Ramaphosa calls for resilience as those accused of corruption fight back Politics

