Ramaphosa to launch urgent judicial review of Mkhwebane's findings

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he would seek an urgent judicial review of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings against him.

He was speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria.

Mkhwebane found in a report released last week that Ramaphosa had violated the Executive Ethics Act. She found he had "deliberately misled' parliament over donations for his campaign to become ANC president in 2017.