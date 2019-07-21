Politics

Ramaphosa to launch urgent judicial review of Mkhwebane's findings

21 July 2019 - 18:16 By QAANITAH HUNTER
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday described public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings against him as 'flawed'.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he would seek an urgent judicial review of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings against him.

He was speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria.

Mkhwebane found in a report released last week that Ramaphosa had violated the Executive Ethics Act. She found he had "deliberately misled' parliament over donations for his campaign to become ANC president in 2017.

Ramaphosa said his decision to take the report on review was not a comment on the individual in the public protector's office. Instead, he said, it was about the law.

He described Mkhwebane's findings as "flawed".

This is a developing story.

