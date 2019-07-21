Ramaphosa to launch urgent judicial review of Mkhwebane's findings
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he would seek an urgent judicial review of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings against him.
He was speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria.
Mkhwebane found in a report released last week that Ramaphosa had violated the Executive Ethics Act. She found he had "deliberately misled' parliament over donations for his campaign to become ANC president in 2017.
#Ramaphosa has decided to take Mkhwebane's report on urgent review. He says it is essential that the courts review the report not only for him but to preserve the integrity of the office of the president.— Qaanitah|Mzekezeke|Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) July 21, 2019
Ramaphosa said his decision to take the report on review was not a comment on the individual in the public protector's office. Instead, he said, it was about the law.
He described Mkhwebane's findings as "flawed".
This is a developing story.