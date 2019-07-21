WATCH | State capture commission a 'carefully worked out event' to target me: Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma claims there have been "double standards" in the way decisions taken against him by the public protector have been dealt with - compared to other "individuals".
"What has become clear is that when it comes to Jacob Zuma, these measures [the public protector's remedial orders] must be implemented as they are. Now that there are different individuals, that emphasis is no longer there," Zuma said in an interview with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh.
Zuma was asked to comment on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's decision to challenge public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings against him. Mkhwebane found that the setting up of the "rogue unit", approved by Gordhan, was in violation of the constitution.
Mkhwebane ordered Ramaphosa to act against Gordhan for violating the constitution.
"In fact, it looks like there is something wrong with the current public protector. When the public protector before this one [Thuli Madonsela] was taking these kind of decisions against Zuma, it had to be implemented now, now, now," he said.
Zuma said the actions taken against him were indicative of a conspiracy and double standards.
"It is clear that the plan against this particular individual [Zuma] must continue. The law, when it comes to certain people, must work in a particular way. To others it must work in a different way. That is when you begin to have a problem...," he said.
Zuma said that while the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture was established to investigate corruption, it was a "carefully worked out event" that enhanced a conspiracy against him.
He said he found it "odd" that the right of the president to appoint a judge to head the commission was given to the chief justice.
"It's not like a normal thing. There are people behind - they may be faceless now - who are being utilised in the growing cry that Zuma must go," Zuma said.
He said he did not have any regrets about being in power.
"I don't have any regrets as president. When I was given the opportunity to lead the ANC as well as the country, I think I tried my best ... But it has been very difficult," he said.