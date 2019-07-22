Activists, NGOs, Communist Party unite to 'defend democracy'

He said radical economic transformation was needed, but it was something that should benefit everyone in the country, not just the elites who stole from poor people.

Representatives from various organisations gave their reasons for joining the campaign.

Mark Heywood, former director of SECTION27, said the campaign was about equality and social justice. “Corruption kills indiscriminately, but it kills the poorest and most vulnerable people first.” He referred to the tragic death of Michael Komape, a six-year-old boy who drowned after falling into a dilapidated pit latrine toilet at his school in Limpopo.

“Michael Komape died because of corruption and state capture. The failure to build toilets in schools is a result of corruption and state capture … It kills our hopes and is killing our children,” said Heywood.

He said the Life Esidimeni tragedy was also a result of corruption. “One hundred and forty men and women died because tenders were given to non-existent NGOs and people who were not qualified. The health department has become a feeding ground for thieves.”

Nicole Fritz, chief executive officer of Freedom Under Law, said the organisation believed in the founding principles of the constitution: equality, dignity and freedom. She said constitutional rights of citizens had not materialised in a way that they should have during democracy and “we most certainly will not realise our constitution if we don’t confront state capture”.

Derek Hanekom, chairperson of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and a former cabinet minister, said it was unrealistic to think that South Africans would sit back and watch their democracy being threatened. “This democracy that we fought for came with a lot of pain, sacrifice and loss of life,” he said. “President (Cyril) Ramaphosa does not have a magic wand to fix deeply broken institutions … but the process has begun and we should support that process.”

Hanekom said democracy was only as strong as its active citizenry and urged people, especially the youth, to unite and fight state corruption.

This article was first published by GroundUp.