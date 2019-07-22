Lifestyle audits to be standard practice in public service

Lifestyle audits within the public service will soon become standard practice following the establishment of a unit tasked with strengthening oversight of ethics, integrity and discipline, says public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu.

Following revelations at the ongoing commission of inquiry into state capture, there have been growing calls for all senior government officials to undergo lifestyle audits.

The audits test whether the lifestyle of an employee is in line with that person’s known income. The audits will be used to hold accountable those who unduly benefit from the state’s resources and procurement opportunities.

Mchunu said in a written reply to a question from the DA which was published last week that the newly established Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit had identified lifestyle audits as a priority and during its incubation phase would focus on the public service.

The audits will focus on all employees in the public administration, including directors-general. However, it is not mandated to conduct lifestyle audits on members of the executive, which includes members of cabinet and deputy ministers. President Cyril Ramaphosa said previously that, in a separate process, the entire executive and cabinet would undergo lifestyle audits.