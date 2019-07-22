More than 30! That's how many times Zuma failed to answer questions at state capture inquiry

How many times did former president Jacob Zuma respond to questions at the state capture inquiry with "I don't know", "I don't remember" or "I'm not sure"? We counted. During his testimony from Monday to Wednesday last week, he denied knowing the answers to 36 questions.

Last week, the former president dominated news headlines when he appeared before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the commission in Johannesburg. He was expected to, among other things, respond to allegations levelled against him by nine witnesses, including former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan and former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko.

He quickly earned himself the name "president in absentia" for not being able to answer questions put to him by evidence leader Paul Pretorius and Judge Zondo.