WATCH LIVE | Estina Dairy Farm in the spotlight at state capture inquiry

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am

22 July 2019 - 09:34 By TimesLIVE

Roy Jankielsohn, a member of the Free State legislature, will be the first witness to give Estina Dairy Farm-related testimony at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

The #GuptaLeaks showed the Gupta family had significant control over the contract between Estina, a company linked to the family, and the Free State agriculture department.


The leaked emails revealed that at least R30m was allegedly paid to the Guptas via the farm. The money was said to have funded the family’s lavish Sun City wedding in 2013.

Last week, Jacob Zuma took the stand to clarify certain points made by previous witnesses at the inquiry regarding his involvement in state capture. On Friday, the commission suspended the former president's testimony to address his concerns about evidence leader Paul Pretorius's line of questioning.

Zuma is is expected to continue his testimony at a later date.

