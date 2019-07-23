Politics

DA's Mashaba, Baloyi send EFF birthday wishes

23 July 2019 - 09:13 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba tweeted that the EFF's contribution to politics could not be denied.
Image: Sunday Times

It's been six years since the EFF was founded by former ANC Youth League leader, Julius Malema. Johannesburg's DA mayor Herman Mashaba, and executive Midvaal DA mayor Bongani Baloyi took to Twitter to follow scores of party followers and supporters to congratulate the EFF, saying the red berets have shaken up the country's politics.

The two said the EFF's political contribution cannot be denied. 

First to convey his message was Baloyi, whose message was then shared by Mashaba in agreement. 

Mashaba said the EFF has played a critical role in the South African political landscape.

To celebrate, the EFF will host its anniversary rally celebrations on July 27 at Kwanyamazana Stadium in Mpumalanga. 

