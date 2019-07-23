DA's Mashaba, Baloyi send EFF birthday wishes

It's been six years since the EFF was founded by former ANC Youth League leader, Julius Malema. Johannesburg's DA mayor Herman Mashaba, and executive Midvaal DA mayor Bongani Baloyi took to Twitter to follow scores of party followers and supporters to congratulate the EFF, saying the red berets have shaken up the country's politics.

The two said the EFF's political contribution cannot be denied.

First to convey his message was Baloyi, whose message was then shared by Mashaba in agreement.