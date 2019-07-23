DA's Mashaba, Baloyi send EFF birthday wishes
It's been six years since the EFF was founded by former ANC Youth League leader, Julius Malema. Johannesburg's DA mayor Herman Mashaba, and executive Midvaal DA mayor Bongani Baloyi took to Twitter to follow scores of party followers and supporters to congratulate the EFF, saying the red berets have shaken up the country's politics.
The two said the EFF's political contribution cannot be denied.
First to convey his message was Baloyi, whose message was then shared by Mashaba in agreement.
The @EFFSouthAfrica have shaken SA politics. I may not agree with their policy positions but there is no way you can turn a blind eye on their impact. Happy birthday fighters. @Julius_S_Malema— Bongani Baloyi (@BonganiBaloyiEM) July 20, 2019
Mashaba said the EFF has played a critical role in the South African political landscape.
I fully share your South African Political maturity and understanding. EFF has played such an important role in the current political landscape. Happy birthday to the EFF https://t.co/EjOmwJYZa7— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 22, 2019
To celebrate, the EFF will host its anniversary rally celebrations on July 27 at Kwanyamazana Stadium in Mpumalanga.