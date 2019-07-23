MEC calls for probe into 'explosion' at Pietermaritzburg city hall

KwaZulu-Natal's MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has called for an urgent probe into what was described as an explosion at the Pietermaritzburg city hall on Monday.

Panic and pandemonium broke out in the hall on Monday when what is believed to be a stun grenade was detonated. Hlomuka condemned the incident, which occurred shortly after Cogta-appointed administrator of the beleaguered Msunduzi municipality, Sbu Sithole, had presented a confidential report.

"This is an act of terrorism, pure and simple. We cannot allow unknown assailants to paralyse our local government institutions and intimidate our officials and the general public. What happened in Pietermaritzburg has no place in a civilised society," said Hlomuka.