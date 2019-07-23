Thandi Modise's animal cruelty case: Here's what you need to know

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise's court case has been postponed to October 30.

She appeared in the Potchefstroom regional court on Monday to face animal cruelty charges that were laid against her by AfriForum in 2018.

Here's what you need to know about the case:

Farm of "horror"

Modise's court case dates back to 2014 when the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) obtained a warrant to inspect animals on a farm in the North West province belonging to her. The organisation received a tip-off that animals on the property had been abandoned.

Andries Venter, inspector in the NSPCA's farm animal unit, said it was the worst case of farm animal cruelty he had seen in 20 years with the NSPCA.