Politics

Collen Maine mum on rumours of his resignation from ANC executive

ANC Youth League president says he can't confirm or deny talk of imminent resignation

24 July 2019 - 15:07 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
ANCYL president Collen Maine was not named among President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive.
ANCYL president Collen Maine was not named among President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

Is ANC Youth League leader Collen Maine on his way out of the ANC national executive committee?

He is, according to insiders close to Maine who spoke to TimesLIVE on Wednesday. 

Maine is said to have confided to his close allies that he intends to resign from the party's highest decision-making body between conferences.

Contacted for comment, Maine said: "I can't confirm or deny the allegation."

Maine resigned as an ANC MP recently after not getting any influential position in parliament.

Talk of Maine's pending resignation comes days before the NEC holds a crucial meeting this weekend. His reasons for possibly leaving are unknown.

According to the insiders, Maine would be resigning only as an NEC member and will remain a member of the ANC.

Asked if he planned to resign from the party, Maine said: "My blood is black, green and gold."

MORE

ANCYL leader Collen Maine resigns as an MP

Embattled ANCYL president Collen Maine has resigned as a member of parliament.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Collen Maine seeks one last hurrah as ANC Youth League boss

Outgoing ANC Youth League president Collen Maine has pleaded with ANC bigwigs not to disband his executive because he wants to deliver his political ...
News
1 month ago

Ace Magashule mum on youth league concerns as Mzansi calls for younger leaders

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has not responded to a call for the ANCYL to be disbanded
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Collen Maine mum on rumours of his resignation from ANC executive Politics
  2. In quotes | 'We're all responsible': Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 years of democracy Politics
  3. Pravin Gordhan vs Busisiwe Mkhwebane - This is what social media makes of the ... Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | State capture: More on the Estina dairy farm project Politics
  5. Pravin v Busisiwe: big legal hitters slug it out in court Politics

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X