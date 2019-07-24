Collen Maine mum on rumours of his resignation from ANC executive

Is ANC Youth League leader Collen Maine on his way out of the ANC national executive committee?

He is, according to insiders close to Maine who spoke to TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

Maine is said to have confided to his close allies that he intends to resign from the party's highest decision-making body between conferences.

Contacted for comment, Maine said: "I can't confirm or deny the allegation."

Maine resigned as an ANC MP recently after not getting any influential position in parliament.

Talk of Maine's pending resignation comes days before the NEC holds a crucial meeting this weekend. His reasons for possibly leaving are unknown.

According to the insiders, Maine would be resigning only as an NEC member and will remain a member of the ANC.

Asked if he planned to resign from the party, Maine said: "My blood is black, green and gold."