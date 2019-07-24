Derek Hanekom did meet EFF to oust Zuma but downplays the hullabaloo

Former minister Derek Hanekom says even though he agreed with the EFF that former president Jacob Zuma should be removed from office, it didn't mean he won’t criticise EFF members now.

On Wednesday, Hanekom confirmed that he met EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee in 2017 to talk about ANC MPs supporting an EFF-sponsored motion to remove Zuma at the time.

But Hanekom said there was nothing wrong with two members of parliament talking.

“People of different parties have coffee with each other all at time. He is making something big out of nothing,” he said.

This came after EFF leader Julius Malema said on Tuesday that Hanekom worked with the EFF to get rid of Zuma.