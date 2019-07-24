'It was no secret we wanted Zuma gone', SACP says of EFF's plot claim

The SACP on Wednesday came to the defence of its first deputy secretary, Solly Mapaila, saying he acted on the party's instruction to lobby "South Africans from all walks of life" to remove former president Jacob Zuma.

The party did not respond directly to Julius Malema's claim that Mapaila plotted with the EFF to remove Zuma. It said the campaign was a "principled programme" and "strongly condemns any suggestion that it was either a conspiracy or a hidden conspiracy".

This comes after Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu claimed that Mapaila was among tripartite alliance leaders, including ANC national executive committee member Derek Hanekom, who plotted with the red berets to topple Zuma.

The SACP said it was public information that they wanted Zuma removed either by being forced to resign or through a vote of no confidence in parliament.