Maimane calls on Northern Cape to get a grip on the drought

24 July 2019 - 05:46 By Unathi Nkanjeni
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul to declare a provincial emergency over the five-year drought that is killing the province.
The DA says it is time for the government to take ownership of drought management in the Northern Cape or face being an accomplice to the collapse of province’s rural economy. 

On Tuesday, the DA shared a link to an unpublished report apparently compiled by the Northern Cape government that paints a very dry picture. 

The province’s crippling drought has been going on for almost five years and the party believes that the drought could result in the loss of 62,000 jobs if help doesn't arrive soon.

According to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, the continuation of the drought will be disastrous to the economy of the province.

He said declarations of district and provincial disasters have been made before, but the funding model that comes with it is not sustainable.

"The funding typically helps farmers for about three months, after which they again have to fend for themselves, as disaster proclamations and drought relief expire after three months," he said.

Maimane called on the Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul to declare a provincial emergency and escalate the issue as quickly as possible.

"We are also calling on the premier to see to it that the ineffective disaster management system is reviewed to ensure that drought relief is effected more speedily and is more sustainable.

"The DA implores the premier and his administration to grasp the magnitude of the repercussions of their inaction and proceed with haste before it is too late for Northern Cape agriculture and the rural economy," said Maimane.

