WATCH LIVE | State capture: More on the Estina dairy farm project

24 July 2019 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture resumes on Wednesday with the continuation of testimony on the controversial Estina dairy farm project in the Free State town of Vrede. 

Beneficiaries to the project Ephraim Makhosini Dhlamini, Mishack Mpaleni and Tankisi Janki Masiteng are expected to take the stand.


Deputy director-general of corporate administration and coordination in the Free State Albertus Venter gave his testimony on Tuesday, while DA Free State leader Roy Jankielsohn testified during his appearance on Monday.

The farming project, signed off in 2012, was promoted by the provincial government as a tool to benefit small-scale Free State farmers, using their services to produce and sell milk on a large scale.

However, of the R220m transferred out of state coffers to Estina - a Gupta-linked company contracted by the provincial department of agriculture to run the project - only 1% was spent on actual farming. Most of the remaining money went to individuals and entities associated with the Guptas.

