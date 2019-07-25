ANC's Ace Magashule lambasts 'charlatan' Derek Hanekom

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has called former minister and ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom a charlatan and a "wedge-driver".

His remarks came after Hanekom on Wednesday confirmed that he met the EFF in 2017 to talk about removing former president Jacob Zuma through a vote of no confidence in parliament.

In a statement, Magashule said he was dismayed by Hanekom’s confession that he had several meetings with the opposition EFF to indicate that some ANC MPs would side with the EFF in a vote of no confidence.

“The ANC is working to unite its members and in our midst is Derek Hanekom, a wedge-driver and on a mission to divide the ANC. Indeed this charlatan is making his mark through his ownership of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation,” Magashule said.

He said when the ANC called for an open vote against Zuma, Hanekom and others demanded that the speaker of the National Assembly concede to a secret ballot.

“Hanekom had full access to air his acerbic views in the NEC of the ANC, he did so ad nauseam. He always spoke in an even, practised voice, linking all the bad publicity that the ANC has had to the accusations against former president Zuma,” the statement read.

The furore started when EFF leader Julius Malema disclosed on Tuesday that Hanekom worked with the EFF to remove Zuma.