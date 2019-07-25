Corruption Watch backs calls for parliament to probe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

Corruption Watch has called on parliament to initiate an urgent investigation to determine whether public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fit to hold office.

Corruption Watch expressed concern in a letter to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and to members of the portfolio committee on justice that while parliament had been called on to act on Mkhwebane's conduct, no concrete steps had yet been taken.

The letter cited the critical role played by the office of the public protector in the fight against corruption and impropriety in state affairs.

Corruption Watch also cited the findings of a number of courts, including the Constitutional Court which on Monday found Mkhwebane to be incompetent, dishonest and biased.