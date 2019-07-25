Hanekom, Zuma & the EFF: Social media lit in aftermath of shock claim

Social media has been on fire after the ANC's Derek Hanekom confirmed he met with the EFF to discuss his party's MPs supporting a motion to oust former president Jacob Zuma.

EFF leader Julius Malema made the revelation and further alleged that Hanekom had told the EFF he would form a new political party if Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were to win at Nasrec in 2017.

On Wednesday, Hanekom confirmed that he met EFF and said it wasn't a secret.

“People of different parties have coffee with each other all at time. He is making something big out of nothing,” he said.

Some on Twitter have questioned whether the rest of the ANC executive was in on the plan. Others have accused Hanekom of hypocrisy for criticising the EFF when he had conspired with the party in the past.

Here's a glimpse of the reactions: