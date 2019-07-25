Hanekom, Zuma & the EFF: Social media lit in aftermath of shock claim
Social media has been on fire after the ANC's Derek Hanekom confirmed he met with the EFF to discuss his party's MPs supporting a motion to oust former president Jacob Zuma.
EFF leader Julius Malema made the revelation and further alleged that Hanekom had told the EFF he would form a new political party if Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were to win at Nasrec in 2017.
On Wednesday, Hanekom confirmed that he met EFF and said it wasn't a secret.
“People of different parties have coffee with each other all at time. He is making something big out of nothing,” he said.
Some on Twitter have questioned whether the rest of the ANC executive was in on the plan. Others have accused Hanekom of hypocrisy for criticising the EFF when he had conspired with the party in the past.
Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
Who voted Derek Hanekom into the ANCNEC? For what reason really? #DerekHanekom pic.twitter.com/qKXnrRUHdM— Modern Day Askari (@ZikodeThokozani) July 24, 2019
#DerekHanekom shouldn’t have said all those things about the #EFF. Why was it good for him to conspire with fascists then? There are no holy cows in politics.— #Land and Jobs Now (@thandi_nkosi) July 24, 2019
😂😂😂 Ramaconfused does not know whether ANC has power to discipline him or not 🤔, #DerekHanekom— Madlil (@Madlil3) July 24, 2019
Will the @MYANC NEC take action against #DerekHanekom #SollyMapaile for conspiring with the opposition against their party position? Let’s see....— The Honourable (@TheDukeofOndini) July 23, 2019
#ANC is just a mess nje stru 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ #DerekHanekom pic.twitter.com/ShY6uFbkdQ— Zondwa ka Sophitsho, Madiba. (@Tabile_Zukile) July 24, 2019
@MYANC How are you going to deal with the issue of Derek Hanekom? You must set an example by expelling him. We as forces on the ground need to learn from his lesson so we don't do this in future. He must go form his own party as said. #DerekHanekom— Kayise (@Aziweke) July 24, 2019
What’s going on here? Is there something for us to study? “People of different parties have coffee with each other all at time." #DerekHanekom pic.twitter.com/4mhzBJIn3k— Tshepo Matseba APR (@KabiniTshepo) July 24, 2019
Derek Hanekom should be applauded for putting country above party— Sharon Thembeka Jack 🇿🇦 (@sharonvdross) July 24, 2019
Bravo 👏👏👏👏#DerekHanekom
How do you politically-befriended politicians you expelled from the youth league ?🤭— Muḓalo (@MudaloTL) July 24, 2019
Enemy of my enemy is my friend ?
ha ha ha 🤣he shall soon learn that “never” exist #DerekHanekom
Even China claimed to be close friends with North Korea but they soon learned
