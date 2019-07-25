Now public protector investigates hiring of Edward Kieswetter at Sars

In a fresh investigation, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has her sights set on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan yet again, but this time probing the appointment of Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said the office has received two complaints relating to recruitment processes at the revenue collector. One regards people who have allegedly moved with Gordhan to all the departments he has been in charge of but are still said to be receiving their salaries from Sars.

“The claim is that Sars pays their remuneration and then claims reimbursement from the receiving department. Sars would’ve claimed at (National) Treasury when they were at Treasury and then Cogta when they were at Cogta, and now claims from (the department of) public enterprises,” said Segalwe. “There’s a further claim that their remuneration has been increased irregularly.”

Mkhwebane is also investigating whether there were any irregularities around the recruitment processes in the appointment of Kieswetter, which the EFF has previously complained about.