Politics

Ramaphosa calls for non-paying residents to cough up for electricity

25 July 2019 - 06:27 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on residents in non-paying areas to join the rest of the country to help make Eskom the world's "lowest unit cost" producer once again by paying for electricity.

TimesLIVE reported that residents of Soweto alone owe the state-owned company more than R18bn.

Ramaphosa warns: The days of boycotting electricity payments are over

Soweto residents alone owe Eskom more than R17bn.
Politics
1 month ago

Ramaphosa, who was addressing dignitaries at the 25 Years of Democracy Conference that was held at the University of Johannesburg, said  government was providing electricity to non-paying areas, including Soweto, and that needed to change.

He said Eskom used to be "the lowest unit cost electricity producer in the whole world", adding that the power utility had a competitive advantage of selling electricity at the cheapest price globally.

Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly

SHOWDOWN: the Public Protector vs the President

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

"Our electricity has gone up by 800%. It has become one of the most expensive electricity by unit cost in the world, and therefore, we’ve lost that competitive advantage," said Ramaphosa.

He added that residents must pay up and bring Eskom back into good financial stead. Watch full speech here.

In quotes | 'We're all responsible': Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 years of democracy

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday opened the 25 years of democracy conference, where he spoke about service delivery, the economy and inequality.
Politics
20 hours ago

Special Appropriation Bill for Eskom

Finance minister Tito Mboweni on Tuesday introduced a Special Appropriation Bill for Eskom for the next two years.

The special bill will provide funding from the National Revenue Fund to allocate an extra R26bn to Eskom in 2019/20 and R33bn for 2020/2021.

This is on top of the R69bn that the energy company was allocated in the national budget in February.

Mboweni said the serious financial and operational challenges faced by Eskom were, to a large extent, caused by governance challenges that were playing themselves out at the Zondo commission.

MORE

Tito Mboweni gives Eskom R59bn lifeline, on top of February's R69bn

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has tabled a special appropriation bill to provide an additional R59bn to Eskom to help the debt-ridden power utility ...
Politics
1 day ago

'We must convince South Africans that we have turned a new leaf' - Jackson Mthembu

ANC MP Jackson Mthembu on Monday spoke on PP Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report, lessons learnt from Thuli Madonsela.
Politics
2 days ago

Former Eskom employee sentenced to 12 years for stealing copper cable

The Middelburg regional court sentenced a former Eskom employee to 12 years imprisonment for stealing copper cables.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Till the cows come home: Vrede farmers won’t back down Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Estina dairy farm project testimony continues Politics
  3. Hanekom, Zuma & the EFF: Social media lit in aftermath of shock claim Politics
  4. ANC's Ace Magashule lambasts 'charlatan' Derek Hanekom Politics
  5. Ramaphosa calls for non-paying residents to cough up for electricity Politics

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X