Sibongile Besani named new head of ANC presidency at Luthuli House

25 July 2019 - 17:06 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Sibongile Besani, a member of the ANC NEC, replaces Zizi Kodwa in Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. File photo
Image: Sowetan

Former Free State provincial secretary Sibongile Besani has been appointed as the new head of President Cyril Ramaphosa's office at the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House.

Besani, a member of the ANC NEC, replaces Zizi Kodwa, who was appointed deputy minister of state security after the May elections.

In a statement, ANC spokespweson Pule Mabe said the governing party was pleased with the appointment of "this experienced and politically astute comrade".

Besani, said Mabe, would also help Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza fulfil their party political duties.

"The ANC presidency office fulfils a critical role supporting the president and deputy president to fulfill their responsibilities in line with rule 16 of the constitution of the ANC," said Mabe.

"The presidency further serves as an interface between the organisation and the presidency in government."

Besani recently became an ANC MP, a position she has had to relinquish to take up her new role, while she has previously served in government, both at provincial and national level. 

