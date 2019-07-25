Politics

WATCH | NPA's Shamila Batohi: 'People will be arrested for state capture'

25 July 2019 - 14:18 By TimesLIVE

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head advocate Shamila Batohi said people responsible for state capture would be arrested.

She made these remarks during her address at the 6th Kader Asmal annual lecture in Sandton on Wednesday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Batohi said institutions responsible for ensuring that citizens were protected and that justice was delivered were failing.

"You must understand that for years there was a deliberate attempt to ensure that these cases were not investigated ... People will be arrested and people do want to also see that the wheels of justice are turning."

