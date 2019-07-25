Politics

Zandile Gumede must 'pay back the money', EFF tells KZN legislature

25 July 2019 - 10:49 By Yasantha Naidoo
EFF KwaZulu-Natal leader Vusi Khoza has called for a no work, no pay policy to be applied to eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who has been suspended over serious fraud charges.
EFF KwaZulu-Natal leader Vusi Khoza has called for a no work, no pay policy to be applied to eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who has been suspended over serious fraud charges.
Image: Jackie Clausen

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede must "pay back the money".

That's the word from EFF KwaZulu-Natal leader Vusi Khoza, who addressed a sitting in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Thursday morning ahead of premier Sihle Zikalala's budget speech. 

"The EFF notes that it is almost two months since the mayor of eThekwini, Zandile Gumede, was forced to take a leave of absence, also noting that the said leave comes as a result of the mayor facing serious charges of corruption and money laundering."

He said the eThekwini municipality was "on the brink of collapse and cannot afford to pay any more money to someone who is not working".

"So this house resolves the following: to call upon the MEC of Cogta and the premier [to] ensure that the rule of no work, no pay is applied in this case. That whatever money that has been paid to the mayor, that she be called upon to pay back the money."

Gumede is facing charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2016 - in which 62 other councillors have also been implicated. 

In June, the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) in KZN resolved that Gumede should step down for 30 days to allow the governing party time to finalise processes of an internal investigation into the allegations she was facing.

She was due back at work on July 10, however the ANC said that the investigation into the allegations was incomplete and that she would return only once this was finalised.

Gumede and her co-accused will appear in court in August.

Backers of embattled Durban mayor hit out at ANC KZN secretary

A group made up of ANC councillors and branch leaders in eThekwini have called out the party's provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli for allegedly ...
Politics
1 week ago

Reactions to pro-Gumede protests: 'How can you defend her?'

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's leave of absence has been extended, pending the ANC's internal investigation into corruption and fraud allegations ...
News
1 week ago

eThekwini granted urgent interdict against pro-Gumede supporters

The KwaZulu-Natal high court in Durban granted eThekwini municipality an urgent interdict against pro-Zandile Gumede supporters on Thursday.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Expropriation without compensation returns to parliament's agenda Politics
  2. Zandile Gumede must 'pay back the money', EFF tells KZN legislature Politics
  3. Jacob Zuma says Derek Hanekom is 'a known enemy agent' Politics
  4. Julius Malema invites Makoko residents to EFF's sixth birthday celebration Politics
  5. Till the cows come home: Vrede farmers won’t back down Politics

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X