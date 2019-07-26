Politics

Ramaphosa hands affidavit to state capture inquiry on 'relationship' with Guptas

26 July 2019 - 14:40 By NICO GOUS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the commission to make the contents of his affidavit public.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted an affidavit to the commission of inquiry into state capture explaining his relations with the Guptas.

Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo, speaking on Friday, said that Ramaphosa had requested that the commission make the contents of the affidavit public.

"I thought that as president, he should be the first to give the commission his own affidavit ... The president accepted that this was necessary … He also undertook to encourage cabinet ministers that when they are approached by the commission in this regard, they should co-operate," said Zondo.

He added that Ramaphosa had submitted his affidavit in early July.

This is a developing story.

