'Political hyenas' behind killings in Limpopo, says Cosatu

A "well-organised and funded campaign by political hyenas" is being blamed by Cosatu for the murders of two people in Mokopane, Limpopo.

Cosatu condemned the killing of Vaaltyn Kekana, chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee in the Mogalakwena municipality, and Ralph Kanyane, an activist and ANC branch leader.

They were gunned down in their vehicle "in broad daylight" on Tuesday. Cosatu said politicians probing corruption and looting in the province were being targeted.

"The federation strongly condemns this act of barbarism by political cowards who ... resort to hiring of assassins," said provincial secretary Gerald Mkhomazi Twala.

"Our suspicion is that there is a well-organised and funded campaign by political hyenas within the ANC who are hell-bent on silencing any voice speaking against corruption and looting in our province," he said in a statement.