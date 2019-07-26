Ramaphosa cannot recall meeting Bosasa boss at wedding in Uganda

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was at his son Andile’s wedding in Uganda in 2018 but has no recollection of any interaction with him there.

The president made this disclosure in an affidavit submitted to the commission of inquiry investigating state capture, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

"More than 1,000 people attended this event including between 150 and 200 guests who flew from South Africa for the occasion. I have no recollection of any interaction with them at that event," Ramaphosa said.

He was responding to a letter written by the commission to him and other members of cabinet to detail any interactions or meetings with the Guptas or anyone linked to Bosasa.

Ramaphosa said Watson and Trevor Mathenjwa attended one of the back-to-school parties he hosted as guests of Dahau Techonology, a Chinese company that provides video surveillance products.