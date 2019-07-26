Politics

WATCH | Love them or hate them, you can't ignore them - EFF turns 6 on Saturday

26 July 2019 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE

Love them or hate them, you can’t miss their red berets and their rebellious nature in SA. Whether it’s in parliament, at the ballot box or on social media, they evoke an opinion.

The EFF on Saturday will celebrate with a rally at the KaNyamazane Stadium in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga.

Formed in the aftermath of the Marikana massacre - and as a breakaway party from the ANC - they have ruffled feathers in the SA establishment from the start with their politics and revolutionary rhetoric.

EFF leader Julius Malema said at their launch in Soweto in 2013: “We will not rest until we have proper houses, quality education, efficient health facilities, proper toilets, water and electricity … We cannot say we are free while the economy is in the hands of a minority of white people.”

He added: “Red is the blood of our people, which continues to be spilt all over the mines and working places in the farms. And those people, the reason their blood continues to be spilt like that is because they are fighting for their own economic emancipation. We need to continue to honour them.’’

The party has started driving a wedge between the ANC and the DA duopoly after winning 6.35% of the vote in the 2014 national general elections and 10.79% in 2019.

