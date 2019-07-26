WATCH LIVE | State capture: Day 3 of Estina dairy farm project testimony
Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am
The state capture inquiry will continue to hear the Estina farm-related testimony of former farmer Willie Basson, former director of National Treasury Dumisani Cele and agricultural economist David Andreas Maree.
The Estina project, signed off in 2012, was promoted as a tool by the provincial government to benefit small-scale Free State farmers, using their services to produce and sell milk on a large scale.
However, of the R220m transferred out of state coffers to Estina, a Gupta-linked company contracted by the Free State's agricultural department to run the project, only 1% was spent on farming.
Most of the remaining money went to individuals and entities associated with the Guptas. Then Free State premier Ace Magashule, who is now the ANC's secretary-general, and former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane are among the alleged key facilitators of the deal.