Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Day 3 of Estina dairy farm project testimony

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am

26 July 2019 - 09:14 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will continue to hear the Estina farm-related testimony of former farmer Willie Basson, former director of National Treasury Dumisani Cele and agricultural economist David Andreas Maree.

The Estina project, signed off in 2012, was promoted as a tool by the provincial government to benefit small-scale Free State farmers, using their services to produce and sell milk on a large scale.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

However, of the R220m transferred out of state coffers to Estina, a Gupta-linked company contracted by the Free State's agricultural department to run the project, only 1% was spent on farming.

Most of the remaining money went to individuals and entities associated with the Guptas. Then Free State premier Ace Magashule, who is now the ANC's secretary-general, and former Free State agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane are among the alleged key facilitators of the deal.

READ MORE

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Estina dairy farm project testimony continues

The state capture inquiry resumes on Thursday with the continuation of testimony on the controversial Estina dairy farm project
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | State capture: More on the Estina dairy farm project

The commission of inquiry into state capture resumes on Wednesday with the continuation of testimony on the controversial Estina dairy farm project ...
Politics
2 days ago

Government official 'out of the country' when Estina dairy project document signed in his name

A Free State government official told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday that he was not in the country when a document to accept a proposal by ...
Politics
1 day ago

State capture: farmers got only promises out of Vrede dairy project

The state capture inquiry on Tuesday heard how intended beneficiaries of the controversial Estina dairy farm project were duped by senior government ...
Politics
2 days ago

State capture: Free State gripped by 'culture of fear' under Ace Magashule

DA Free State leader Roy Jankielsohn has described "a culture of fear" that gripped the province under former premier Ace Magashule.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. IN QUOTES | David Mabuza on employment, Sars' 'rogue unit' and the economy Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Day 3 of Estina dairy farm project testimony Politics
  3. Files dropped! Shivambu echoes Malema's claims on Zuma ousting Politics
  4. WATCH | Love them or hate them, you can't ignore them - EFF turns 6 on Saturday Politics
  5. Sibongile Besani named new head of ANC presidency at Luthuli House Politics

Latest Videos

‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
X