Politics

Gordhan welcomes Mkhwebane court ruling, but 'doubts her competence'

29 July 2019 - 18:52 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's legal team said it welcomed the Pretoria High Court ruling suspending public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial action against its client.

"On behalf of our client, Minister Pravin Gordhan, we welcome the judgment today [Monday] by the High Court, Gauteng Division, Pretoria, and its important affirmation of our client’s rights to procedural fairness," said Gordhan's attorney, Tebogo Malatji.

On Monday, the court interdicted Mkhwebane from enforcing remedial action against Gordhan, following her report on the SA Revenue Service’s [Sars] so-called rogue unit.

The court found that the public protector’s office would not suffer any harm if the interdict was granted, but that Gordhan would.

Gordhan lodged the urgent application with the court to have the remedial action suspended pending the outcome of a review of Mkhwebane’s report.

EFF cries racism, will appeal interdict against public protector

The EFF will appeal against the high court interdict that, for now, has halted the public protector’s remedial action against public enterprises ...
Politics
8 hours ago

His application was supported by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Our client maintains that he has great respect for the office of the PP. However, he doubts the competence, integrity, legal literacy and constitutional grasp of its incumbent, of her powers, duties and functions," said Malatji.

He said the judgment confirmed that Mkhwebane failed to explain on what basis she exercised jurisdiction over complaints against Gordhan going back as far as 2007 and "what ‘special circumstances’ she relied on – a requirement of the PP Act – to entertain complaints about events that occurred more than two years ago".

"This judgment confirms the need for the expeditious determination of the main review application. The judgment confirms that a review of the PP’s report is no more than a constitutional entitlement that all South Africans enjoy, including minister Gordhan. It is precisely so because the office of the PP is a constitutional institution under the rule of law. The office of the PP ought to await the outcome of court review applications and must welcome the court’s scrutiny of its work," said Malatji.

MORE

Zille denies 'slamming' Maimane's stance on public protector, insists DA faces serious 'dilemma'

Former DA leader Helen Zille has criticised her successor, Mmusi Maimane's stance on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying the party faces a ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Now public protector investigates hiring of Edward Kieswetter at Sars

In a fresh investigation, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has her sights set on the SA Revenue Service and public enterprises minister Pravin ...
Politics
4 days ago

Corruption Watch backs calls for parliament to probe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

Corruption Watch has called on parliament to initiate an urgent investigation to determine whether Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fit to hold ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Busisiwe Mkhwebane slams judge in Pravin Gordhan case, saying she 'overreached' Politics
  2. ANC 'disbands' youth league leadership Politics
  3. Ramaphosa is 'last hope' for South Africa, says Chinese diplomat Politics
  4. Gordhan welcomes Mkhwebane court ruling, but 'doubts her competence' Politics
  5. Godrich Gardee: EFF is not an ANC clone, but Cope was Politics

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X