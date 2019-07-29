Gordhan welcomes Mkhwebane court ruling, but 'doubts her competence'

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's legal team said it welcomed the Pretoria High Court ruling suspending public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial action against its client.

"On behalf of our client, Minister Pravin Gordhan, we welcome the judgment today [Monday] by the High Court, Gauteng Division, Pretoria, and its important affirmation of our client’s rights to procedural fairness," said Gordhan's attorney, Tebogo Malatji.

On Monday, the court interdicted Mkhwebane from enforcing remedial action against Gordhan, following her report on the SA Revenue Service’s [Sars] so-called rogue unit.

The court found that the public protector’s office would not suffer any harm if the interdict was granted, but that Gordhan would.

Gordhan lodged the urgent application with the court to have the remedial action suspended pending the outcome of a review of Mkhwebane’s report.