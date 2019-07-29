Politics

Is Mbuyiseni Ndlozi a 'humble servant' of the EFF or a victim of 'bullying'? Twitter weighs in

29 July 2019 - 06:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is again trending on social media following two video clips in which he appears to take instructions from party leader Julius Malema.

The two videos were apparently taken at the party's sixth anniversary celebrations in KaNyamazane stadium in Mpumalanga. One shows Malema tapping Ndlozi on his shoulder as he makes his grand entrance at the stadium while greeting the crowd.

In another, Malema appears to whisper something to Ndlozi, before he walks off.

The videos caught the attention of those on social media with some saying Ndlozi is a servant of the movement while others have criticised Malema for "bossing him around".

Here's a glimpse of the reactions:

He is a humble servant

He deserves better than this

Most read

  1. How will NHI affect med aids? Stop asking me hard questions, replies Mkhize Politics
  2. Ingonyama Trust Act must be reviewed: Land report Politics
  3. Is Mbuyiseni Ndlozi a 'humble servant' of the EFF or a victim of 'bullying'? ... Politics
  4. POLL | Is R66m for Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini warranted? Politics
  5. ANC veterans pledge support for embattled Derek Hanekom Politics

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X