POLL | Is R66m for Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini warranted?

The Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, will receive R66.7m from the KwaZulu-Natal government this financial year.

This was announced by the province's premier, Sihle Zikalala, during his budget policy speech in the KZN legislature on Thursday.

Zikalala described the king as the custodian of Zulu culture, who ensures social cohesion in the province. The king's budget slightly increased from 2018, when it was R65.8m.

Representatives of different political parties were divided by this.