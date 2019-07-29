Politics

POLL | Is R66m for Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini warranted?

29 July 2019 - 06:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
King Goodwill Zwelithini.
King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Image: THEMBINKOSI DWAYISA

The Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, will receive R66.7m from the KwaZulu-Natal government this financial year.

This was announced by the province's premier, Sihle Zikalala, during his budget policy speech in the KZN legislature on Thursday.

Zikalala described the king as the custodian of Zulu culture, who ensures social cohesion in the province. The king's budget slightly increased from 2018, when it was R65.8m. 

Representatives of different political parties were divided by this.

The DA's Zwakele Mncwango questioned when the Royal Household Trust would start generating income.

TimesLIVE reported that the trust was established by former KwaZulu-Natal premier S’bu Ndebele in 2007, in a bid to make the king and royal household self-sustainable and generate its own revenue, like the British royal family.

The IFP did not criticise or express concern over the amount allocated. However, the party's Blessed Gwala slammed the provincial government for its "failure" to, among other things, maintain the king's palaces.  

Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly

SHOWDOWN: the Public Protector vs the President

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

10 years on, why isn't the Zulu king financially self-sufficient?

Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal have questioned the viability of the royal household trust, which was set up 10 years to make Zulu King Goodwill ...
News
3 days ago

IN PICTURES | Prince Charles shares a laugh with King Goodwill Zwelithini

A major UK agricultural fair was the setting for Prince Charles and King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu to have a reunion.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

King Goodwill Zwelithini's budget increases slightly to just over R66m

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s annual budget has increased slightly, from R65,8m in 2018 to R66,719m.
News
3 days ago

King Zwelithini to become king of 'Durban Poison' as he plans to cultivate weed

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini is set to rake in millions when he becomes the king of "Durban Poison".
News
3 weeks ago

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini's annual imbizo to include women for first time

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini has convened an annual imbizo for the Zulu nation in Ulundi on Thursday where he will address his subjects, which also ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. White capital, Rupert and domestic violence – highlights from EFF's birthday ... Politics
  2. Court rules in Pravin Gordhan’s favour against Busisiwe Mkhwebane Politics
  3. Zille slams Maimane’s stance on public protector Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | High court rules on Mkhwebane vs Gordhan matter Politics
  5. How will NHI affect med aids? Stop asking me hard questions, replies Mkhize Politics

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X