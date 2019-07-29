Court rules in Pravin Gordhan’s favour against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been interdicted from enforcing the remedial action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, in her report on the SA Revenue Service’s so-called rogue unit.

Judge Sulet Potterill said the orders were “vague, contradictory and/or nonsensical”.

The high court in Pretoria on Monday found that the public protector’s office would not suffer any harm if the interdict was granted, but that Gordhan himself would.

Gordhan lodged the urgent application with the court to have the remedial action suspended pending the outcome of a review of Mkhwebane’s report.

His application was supported by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The public protector and the EFF had opposed the application.