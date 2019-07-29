Zille denies 'slamming' Maimane's stance on public protector, insists DA faces serious 'dilemma'

Former DA leader Helen Zille has denied slamming Mmusi Maimane's stance on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying instead that the party faces a "serious dilemma".

This after Maimane spoke out about the DA's relationship with Mkhwebane.

TimesLIVE reported that he said although he was pleased with Mkhwebane's findings regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign funding, she must go.

He added that the Constitutional Court judgment against her strengthened the party's case to have her removed.

Speaking on eNCA, Zille said Maimane should not have approached the public protector's office about Bosasa's alleged donation to Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign, while at the same time calling for her removal.

" ... we believe that the public protector has been captured by a faction of the ANC, which is very unfortunate, because the public protector should do her job without fear or favour."

Zille was accused of lambasting Maimane's decision while addressing around 200 people at the Cape Town Press Club last week. BusinessLIVE reported she "chided" Maimane, saying the party can't be for and against the public protector.

She has since denied the claims, saying it was not a "criticism", but a serious "dilemma."

"I respected Mmusi's decision ... I didn't lambaste anybody. I just merely said it was a dilemma."

*Editor's note: The headline of this article has been amended to reflect Helen Zille's denial that she criticised DA leader Mmusi Maimane.