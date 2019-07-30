Politics

EFF to appeal interdict granted to Pravin Gordhan against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

30 July 2019 - 07:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema announced his party's intentions to appeal the decision of the Gauteng High Court.

This after public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had been interdicted from enforcing the remedial action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, as set out in her report on the SA Revenue Service’s so-called rogue unit.

Judge Sulet Potterill called the public protector’s orders "vague, contradictory and/or nonsensical".

The EFF, in a statement, said it "noted" the court's decision to grant Gordhan an interdict against the implementation of the remedial action.

"We are not surprised by this decision, which is why we had already declared on the day of proceedings that we shall be going to the Constitutional Court," the party said.

"This is because we had realised how visibly irritated Judge Sulet Potterill was, when the black lawyers who were exclusively arguing against the exclusively white lawyers of Jamnandas [Pravin] Gordhan, [President Cyril] Ramaphosa, and all who wanted the interdict."

The EFF said it believed that the interdict essentially "shuts down what is a constitutionally created institution".

"The judge was very pleased, and always willing to listen and hear the arguments of all those whites, whilst showing irritation, to the extent of constantly interrupting the black lawyers. In the proceedings, it was as if those black lawyers did not belong in that court.

"Nevertheless, above all, we believe that the interdict essentially shuts down what is a constitutionally created institution. We shall therefore appeal this decision with the Constitutional Court. It is a fight to the end, said the EFF.

