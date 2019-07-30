EFF to appeal interdict granted to Pravin Gordhan against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

The EFF, in a statement, said it "noted" the court's decision to grant Gordhan an interdict against the implementation of the remedial action.

"We are not surprised by this decision, which is why we had already declared on the day of proceedings that we shall be going to the Constitutional Court," the party said.

"This is because we had realised how visibly irritated Judge Sulet Potterill was, when the black lawyers who were exclusively arguing against the exclusively white lawyers of Jamnandas [Pravin] Gordhan, [President Cyril] Ramaphosa, and all who wanted the interdict."