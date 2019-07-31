Politics

Cape Town does more for homeless than any other city, says mayor Plato

31 July 2019 - 14:24 By Dave Chambers
Some of the homeless people who have moved into the Cape Town ‘safe space’ under the Culemborg Bridge. Mayor Dan Plato says there is no reason for anyone to sleep rough or to set up illegal structures on sidewalks as there are beds available in shelters.
Some of the homeless people who have moved into the Cape Town ‘safe space’ under the Culemborg Bridge. Mayor Dan Plato says there is no reason for anyone to sleep rough or to set up illegal structures on sidewalks as there are beds available in shelters.
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says the controversy over the city council fining homeless people started inside the "ANC's outrage-manufacturing machine".

Opening a council meeting on Wednesday, Plato said the opposition ANC in Cape Town tried to paint the city as one that does not care for its homeless.

"The complete opposite is actually true – we do more to protect, assist and help our homeless than any other city in this country," he said.

A month ago, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it wanted an urgent meeting with the city council after receiving "hundreds" of complaints that the enforcement of street by-laws had resulted in homeless people being fined.

More than 6,000 people are living rough or in shelters in Cape Town

There are more than 6,000 people living on the streets and in shelters in Cape Town – most of them men.
News
1 week ago

"Where is a proper policy on homeless people that does not violate the dignity of homeless people?" SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen asked at a media briefing after he visited people living on the streets.

His colleague, Tammy Carter, said the city council's "aggressive" action violated the constitutional rights to health care, food, water and social development.

Plato said the homeless community included criminals hiding from the law. "There is no place for aggressive begging or drug selling, or smash-and-grabs – law enforcement have identified and arrested a number of criminals who try to hide among the homeless," he said.

"We have laws in this country and it is our duty to uphold those laws, no matter who breaks them. There is no bylaw just for homeless people, that is absolute nonsense.

Sheep confiscated in protest against 'fining the homeless' in Cape Town

A small group of protesters dragged a sheep to the provincial legislature on Thursday to protest against the fining of homeless people in Cape Town.
News
1 week ago

"There is no reason to sleep on the street or to set up illegal structures on sidewalks – there are beds in shelters - they are not full but some of those who should be making use of the shelters flat out refuse the services available."

Plato said council services for the homeless include safe spaces, subsidies for shelters, and programmes helping with job creation, skills development and computer training.

"But we cannot force those who don't want to make use of these programmes to get help, it is up to them to want to make use of the services we provide.

"In this city we follow due process, no matter how challenging or difficult that may be, because that is the only way to ensure good governance and a corruption-free administration."

MORE

Shelter supports Cape Town's approach to homeless people

City of Cape Town city authorities have drawn sharp criticism recently, and been accused of harassing people who live on the streets, in particular ...
News
2 weeks ago

Malema on City of Cape Town allegedly fining the homeless: 'DA has never cared for black people'

EFF leader Julius Malema has added his voice to the outcry over the alleged mistreatment of homeless people in Cape Town, saying it is anti-black.
Politics
4 weeks ago

'How will they pay?' City of Cape Town slammed for allegedly fining the homeless

The City of Cape Town is dominating conversation on Twitter following a report that they will be fining the homeless for the obstruction of ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ANC slams Bantu Holomisa for 'tea girl' jibe against Jessie Duarte Politics
  2. You paid R3.5m for government 'jamboree' to Geneva - and the DA wants answers Politics
  3. Cape Town does more for homeless than any other city, says mayor Plato Politics
  4. 'We are not creating another Orania': ANCYL on 'guerrilla' training camp Politics
  5. David Makhura ordered to drop male MEC in favour of gender parity: what you ... Politics

Latest Videos

6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
X