David Makhura ordered to drop male MEC in favour of gender parity: what you need to know

Ahead of women's month, the ANC national executive committee (NEC) has ordered Gauteng premier David Makhura to drop one male MEC in favour of gender parity.

SowetanLIVE reported that this was decided at the recent NEC committee meeting in Irene, Pretoria.

Here is what you need to know:

50/50 gender split

In May, TimesLIVE reported that the ANC Women's League expressed its unhappiness that Makhura's cabinet did not have a 50/50 gender split.

Makhura failed to abide by the NEC’s requirements in the appointment of executives, as had been agreed upon at previous NEC meetings.

The ANCWL president at the time Bathabile Dlamini expressed concern that women were not granted positions in high structures even though they were capable and available.