SARB, Hanekom & unemployment: The outcomes of ANC NEC meeting in 7 quotes

Here's what was said in seven quotes:

ANC’s reaction to unemployment

“The ANC agreed that critical tasks of the organisation as we continue to build a non-racial, non-sexist country is therefore to place the economy on an inclusive and higher growth trajectory which is creating employment, strengthening local government and improving service delivery.”

Service delivery

“We welcome the commitment of government to visit every district during this time of office. The focus on district as a point of delivery should ensure improvement in the delivery of services and infrastructure such as water, sanitation and human settlement.”

NHI

“We further welcome the finalisation of the National Health Insurance bill by cabinet and the signing of the health compact between government and various sectors of our society.”

SANDF deployment

The ANC welcomes the extraordinary measures to deal with gang violence and crimes on the Cape Flats including the deployment of the South African National Defence Force. The levels of crime in the country, including gender based violence, must remain a priority concern for government.”

Zondo commission

“All ANC members must co-operate with the Zondo commission and the ANC will, at appropriate times make its submissions to the commission. We have encouraged everybody because we’re not hiding anything. 'Go to the Zondo commission', but remember the commission is not the court of law.”

ANC supports PP office

“The meeting affirmed its support for the office of the public protector, and other chapter nine institutions and the judiciary.”

On Derek Hanekom

“We have referred this matter to officials for processing. Every agenda, every item we have discussed, when we go to the NEC, we take things we have processed, not something that has not been processed by the officials of the ANC, the national working committee. When you go there, you go with recommendations of a collective, not of individuals.”

SARB

“It is our desire that the reserve bank is in the hands of the people of South Africa. At the same time, we must accept that the mandate of the reserve bank, because it is an independent institution says the Constitution of South Africa, which cannot change because of who the shareholder is. The matter of the SARB will be, from time to time, consulted with the government.”