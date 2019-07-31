'We are not creating another Orania': ANCYL on 'guerrilla' training camp

“What I’m trying to say to these young people is the importance of us having this flag and what does it actually mean for the people who are raising this flag of old SA …

“It’s just a simple thing, I’m just equipping my brothers and my sisters here so that they are aware of the national heritage and the national assets [and] how they should be protected.”

Nkutha said ANCYL members are 14 to 35 years old but he did not yet know what the profile of the average camp applicant was.

“The ones most probably who will be making it are 19, because most of them are school leavers or unemployed youth of the [ANC] youth league.”

Nkutha said people often forget the ANCYL has a diverse range of members.

“In the universities we’ve got a high number of white affiliates who are our members, now people are making this into a racial thing. They are making into a thing that will create a war …"

Referring to the high crime rate, he added, “You can’t even travel in the city of Johannesburg, but we are quiet about this. We are fighting these young people who want to be equipped.”